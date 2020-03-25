Sean Payton: Taysom Hill 'Earned' Saints Backup QB Job Behind Drew Brees

Brett Duke/Associated Press

Taysom Hill has added another responsibility as a versatile playmaker who lines up all over the field.

The New Orleans Saints' primary backup quarterback.

Head coach Sean Payton revealed as much during an interview with WWL Radio (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk). "He's earned that opportunity," Payton said while clarifying that Hill will still line up at different positions during the 2020 campaign.

While having Hill on special teams and at wide receiver on plays when Drew Brees is quarterback brings the risk of both players suffering injuries in the same game, Payton said the NFC South team will sign another signal-caller to account for such a situation.

Teddy Bridgewater went 5-0 in five starts last season for the Saints when Brees was sidelined by injury, but he joined the Carolina Panthers this offseason.

That clears the way for Hill to return to the position he played in college at BYU in more than just a gadget role for trick plays. Hill is 6-of-13 passing for 119 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception in three years in the NFL but has found the end zone nine times as a receiver or ball-carrier.

In his final season with the Cougars, Hill completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 2,323 yards, 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while adding 603 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground as a dual-threat playmaker.

If he does line up under center for New Orleans in a situation where Brees was out, defenses will still have to account for that running ability as they look to slow him down.