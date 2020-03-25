Robby Anderson Calls Reports of Jets' $40M Contract Offer 'Fake News'

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Robby Anderson and his agent, Tory Dandy, are denying reports that the wideout was offered a $40 million deal to return to the New York Jets.

After he reportedly agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers on a two-year, $20 million contract, the Boomer and Gio show on WFNZ radio in Charlotte described Anderson turning down a four-year deal worth twice as much.

Anderson is now shooting that notion down.

"False news," Anderson tweeted. "Y'all need to better jobs reporting [sic] and putting out fake news too."

While the Jets haven't been shy about spending this offseason, they've hardly come close to the kind of money WFNZ reported. Center Connor McGovern agreed to terms on a three-year, $27 million deal, while tackle George Fant took a similar contract at three years and $27.3 million that could max out at $30 million. No other reported deal has come close to $40 million.

While the Jets have the second-most cap space in the league at $38.2 million—behind only the Cleveland Browns' $48.2 million—they have plenty of cash already tied up in linebacker C.J. Mosley ($17 million per year), running back Le'Veon Bell ($13.1 million per year) and wideout Jamison Crowder ($9.5 million per year).

While Spotrac placed Anderson's market value at $12 million per year, it was the length of his contract that stopped him from getting there. The Panthers guaranteed a $12 million salary for Anderson's first season.

Over his last two seasons in New York, Anderson certainly proved he was worth the money. He combined for 1,531 receiving yards, 11 touchdowns and just six drops.

That earned him a payday from Carolina and his former head coach at Temple, Matt Rhule, who is preparing to enter his first season as the head coach of the Panthers.

It's clear Anderson wanted to join Carolina, but it doesn't mean he settled for less to do so.

Reported deals via NFL.com's free-agency tracker, reported salary cap information via Spotrac.com.