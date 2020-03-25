Ndamukong Suh Rumors: 49ers, Ravens Pursued Star DT Before Buccaneers Contract

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIMarch 26, 2020

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 3: Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is pictured during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 3, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks won 40-34 in overtime. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

There was apparently no shortage of Super Bowl contenders lining up to offer contracts to Ndamukong Suh.

Before the defensive end re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a reported one-year, $8 million deal, two Super Bowl hopefuls had tried to pry the 33-year-old away from the NFC South club, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

"This was no easy task for the Bucs. They had several teams who wanted Suh's services including the 49ers and including the Baltimore Ravens," Rapoport said on Wednesday. "In the end, though, this was a priority for general manager Jason Licht to have a lynchpin in the middle of that defense."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Joe Montana on Brady Leaving

    NFL legend says 'Somebody made a mistake. I still don't understand how New England let him get away'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Joe Montana on Brady Leaving

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Live: B/R Betting Madden Sim

    We're streaming Vikings-Packers live on Twitch. Tune in 🎮

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Live: B/R Betting Madden Sim

    Twitch.tv
    via Twitch.tv

    Bucs' Donovan Smith: 'I Do Like My Lineup Against Anybody' with Tom Brady

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Bucs' Donovan Smith: 'I Do Like My Lineup Against Anybody' with Tom Brady

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    The Best Sports Nicknames of the Last Decade

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    The Best Sports Nicknames of the Last Decade

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report