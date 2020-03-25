Ndamukong Suh Rumors: 49ers, Ravens Pursued Star DT Before Buccaneers Contract

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

There was apparently no shortage of Super Bowl contenders lining up to offer contracts to Ndamukong Suh.

Before the defensive end re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a reported one-year, $8 million deal, two Super Bowl hopefuls had tried to pry the 33-year-old away from the NFC South club, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"This was no easy task for the Bucs. They had several teams who wanted Suh's services including the 49ers and including the Baltimore Ravens," Rapoport said on Wednesday. "In the end, though, this was a priority for general manager Jason Licht to have a lynchpin in the middle of that defense."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.