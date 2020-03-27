Unique Location Makes John Cena vs. Fiend Main Event WrestleMania 36 Attraction

Credit: WWE.com

Six years removed from their first encounter on the Grandest Stage of Them All, John Cena and Bray Wyatt are set to renew hostilities at WrestleMania 36, albeit in a completely different environment.

Per Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk, the longtime rivals are set to take their feud to new heights in a unique setting of some sort. While every match on the 'Mania card has reportedly already been filmed, it's unknown how much of a "cinematic feel" Cena vs. The Fiend will have.

Regardless of what it entails, their bout will benefit big time from taking place outside of the ring and is bound to be the event's standout attraction.

Credit: WWE.com

It should be noted that Cena vs. Wyatt wasn't all that great when they waged war at WrestleMania in 2014. Worse yet, Cena won in clean fashion, derailing any momentum Wyatt had.

Their other pay-per-view matches that year weren't much better, either. This raises the question of why WWE bothered to revisit the rivalry in the first place, especially if The Fiend's matches since SummerSlam haven't been anything spectacular.

If the idea is for Wyatt to avenge the loss and send Cena packing from WWE (at least for the foreseeable future), then it will have been worth it. After all, The Fiend needs to bounce back in a major way following his polarizing loss of the Universal Championship to Goldberg at Super ShowDown in February.

Taking this approach will allow them to hide their weaknesses as opponents and instead showcase their creativity. WWE doesn't often stray away from the norm (which would explain why Matt Hardy's Ultimate Deletion never received a sequel), so when it does, it feels like a special occasion.

If anyone can make this match work, it would be Wyatt. His evolution into The Fiend has been fantastic to watch and has made him one of the most compelling characters in the company.

Then again, the House of Horrors clash with Randy Orton from Payback 2017 was painfully boring and arguably on par with their lackluster WrestleMania matchup the month prior. It wouldn't be tough for him and Cena to top that, but the chances of this contest's success are every bit as high as its chances of failing.

WrestleMania in itself is a spectacle, specifically this year inside of an empty Performance Center. Combine that with how it will span two days and how it will be taped, and it's safe to say that the show needs a major attraction or two.

The Boneyard match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker will likely receive similar treatment, but Cena vs. Fiend feels like more of a marquee event because of the build and their history.

With Roman Reigns reportedly out of WrestleMania, per Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, there's no reason for the Universal Championship matchup to go on last. If Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre is held Saturday night as originally planned, Cena vs. Fiend could well be what closes WrestleMania weekend.

As a match, Cena vs. Fiend has no business headlining WrestleMania, but on the bright side, it would give Wyatt his overdue moment in the spotlight. He has never won at WrestleMania before, but reigning supreme in the main event would be the perfect way for WWE to cement him as a top-tier talent.

Furthermore, WWE can think outside the box with the unique location and have The Fiend torment Cena any way he pleases. Again, this could wind up being a disaster, but the company should be applauded for at least attempting to try something new with these two.

Through terrific promo work and promises of this being a 'Mania match fans will never forget, Cena and Wyatt have sold the WWE Universe on their upcoming encounter. Now it's up to them to live up to the hype and deliver something that will be talked about for years to come.

Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, is an Endicott College alumnus and aspiring journalist. Visit his website, Next Era Wrestling, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.