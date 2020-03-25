Stars GM Jim Nill, CEO Jim Lites to Take 50 Percent Pay Cut During NHL Hiatus

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill and CEO Jim Lites will both take a 50 percent pay cut to help the team deal with the financial fallout of the NHL's suspended season during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mike Leslie of WFAA in Dallas reported the news Wednesday, noting this will help keep others within the organization employed during the league's hiatus.

"Hopefully this helps others within the organization," Nill said.

This comes at a time where there are a number of financial uncertainties for teams counting on games to drive up revenue and account for payroll.

In contrast to the decision by the Stars' front office, Chip Alexander of the News & Observer reported the Carolina Hurricanes told full-time employees they will not be paid following this week.

Delaware North, the parent company of the Boston Bruins, announced 82 full-time salaried associates will have their salaries indefinitely reduced, while 68 were placed on temporary leave with one week of pay and eight weeks of benefits.

The NHL announced it paused the season on March 12 because of concerns about the coronavirus, which was one day after the NBA did the same.

Dallas was in playoff position in third place in the Central Division at 37-24-8 with 82 points when the hiatus began.

Nill has been the general manager for the Stars since 2013, while Lites has been with the organization since 1993 and the CEO since 2011.