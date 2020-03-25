Bucs' Bruce Arians: 'Just Wrong' to Say Tom Brady Can't Throw Deep Balls Anymore

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians isn't concerned about whether 42-year-old Tom Brady will be able to find Mike Evans or Chris Godwin for big plays down the field.

"I think the perception is just wrong," Arians said of skeptics who question Brady's arm strength, per ESPN's Jenna Laine. "I thought his deep ball was outstanding last year. Through their play-action game, they hit a lot of deep balls. And our quarterback—I thought he put it as good as anybody—throw it to the guy who's open."

Brady averaged 6.6 yards per attempt and 10.9 yards per completion in 2019. According to NFL.com's Next Gen Stats, his 5.6 average completed air yards and 7.6 average intended air yards were both in the bottom half of the league.

For what it's worth, Jameis Winston was second in both categories (8.2; 10.5).

None of those numbers come close to portraying a comprehensive analysis of Brady's arm strength, though.

Josh Gordon was limited to six games, and the Patriots released Antonio Brown shortly after his first appearance for the team. New England had precious few options to really test a secondary downfield, and certainly nobody as good as Evans or Godwin.

Relying on ESPN Stats & Information, Laine noted Brady completed 43 percent of his passes that traveled more than 20 yards in the air, which was seventh-best in the league. At the very least, he remains pretty efficient when he attempts to stretch opposing defenses.

To some extent, the Buccaneers would probably happily sacrifice some of its big-play ability if it meant fewer turnovers.

Nobody has ever questioned Winston's physical tools, yet his 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions a season ago summed up the general concerns about his decision-making.

Winston's 88 interceptions are the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2015, per Pro Football Reference. Brady is tied for 21st with 36 interceptions while also throwing for 28 more touchdowns (149) than Winston (121).

Arians won't be afraid to let Brady air it out, but his arrival will undoubtedly mean a slight change in how Tampa Bay's offense operates.