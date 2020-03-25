Devon Still's Daughter Leah Celebrates 5 Years of Being Cancer-Free on Wednesday

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

Former NFL player Devon Still announced Wednesday that his daughter, Leah, is celebrating her five-year anniversary of her cancer being in remission:

Leah Still, 9, was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma in June 2014 and was given a 50-50 chance of survival. After undergoing treatment, she was declared cancer-free in Dec. 2015.

In 2019, Leah offered advice for other children battling cancer.

"I would say stay strong and it doesn't matter what's on the outside, it matters what's on the inside," she said on the Today show. "And you're not fighting this alone, ever."

The Stills have helped to raise over $1 million for cancer research, and in 2015 Devon and Leah were awarded the Jimmy V Perseverance Award at the ESPYs.

"For every child out there that's battling cancer ... y'all are the real heroes," Devon Still said in the acceptance speech. "Y'all never give up. I am here today to let y'all know, as long as I have this platform I'm going to continue to fight for y'all," he said.

Still, 30, spent six seasons (2012-17) in the NFL on the Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans and New York Jets. The defensive lineman accumulated 43 tackles and 0.5 sacks in his career.