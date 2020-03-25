Jon Beason: 'Unfair' for Panthers to Cut Cam Newton After Free Agency Started

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Former Carolina Panthers and New York Giants linebacker Jon Beason was not pleased with how the Panthers handled the release of veteran Cam Newton this offseason.

Talking with TMZ Sports, Beason said the Panthers should have released his former teammate before Tuesday if they did not plan to go forward with Newton as their quarterback.

"Release him prior to free agency," he said in an interview published Wednesday. "You gave him the opportunity to go out and seek trades. A lot of the cap pool ends up getting taken up by other teams when you're late to the party, just becoming a free agent as of right now. It's just unfair for the player who's done so much for the organization."

Beason added: "You want to see a team do right by a player. Especially a player who took you to a Super Bowl, has won an MVP."

The Panthers landed free agent Teddy Bridgewater as their new franchise quarterback, signing him to a three-year, $63 million deal—and ending the Newton era in the process.