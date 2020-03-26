Jets Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Trent Williams, Yannick Ngakoue, More

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Patience has been a virtue for the New York Jets this offseason.

The club is known for being big spenders this time of year, but things have been relatively quiet under general manager Joe Douglas this offseason. The same club that spent big on Le'Veon Bell and C.J. Mosley in 2019 has offensive tackle George Fant as its highest-dollar free-agent to this point.

However, that doesn't keep the team out of speculation for some of the biggest names that could be available.

Jadeveon Clowney is still on the open market. The Jets have a need at edge-rusher and would be a natural fit. Yannick Ngakoue has been franchise-tagged in Jacksonville but doesn't look likely to stay there. Trent Williams is pushing to get out of Washington.

Could any of the three be heading to New York? Here's the latest chatter on each of the three.

Trent Williams

The Trent Williams-Washington Redskins saga took yet another turn in recent days. The star tackle's agent passed along a statement through NFL Network's Mike Garafolo expressing his frustration with the way Washington has handled his client.

Among the highlights of the statement is that "it is time for the organization to act in a manner that is in both Williams' and the team's best interest."

The soon-to-be 32-year-old tackle sat out the entirety of the 2019 season as tensions between him and the franchise came to a head.

Now, it appears the tackle is as serious as ever about getting out of Washington. The Jets have an obvious need to improve on the offensive line even after making signings this offseason, so it makes sense that Williams' availability draws New York in as a speculative suitor.

ESPN's Rich Cimini reported the Jets are "not likely to immediately pursue" the veteran in a trade.

The Jets not jumping at the chance to add Williams to the roster is in line with the rest of the moves they've made this offseason. They've been measured in their approach, and Williams doesn't come without risk.

The seven-time Pro Bowler doesn't have the best track record of health. He hasn't played in all 16 games in a season since 2013. As Cimini pointed out, he would be a costly addition both in terms of draft capital and money.

Williams is likely to want a new deal with whatever team he goes to. He carries a $14.5 million cap hit with one-year left on his current deal, per Spotrac.

Yannick Ngakoue

Speaking of players who aren't happy in their current situation, Yannick Ngakoue remains one of the most likely players to be traded in the league. The pass-rusher has expressed he won't be returning to Jacksonville on a long-term deal.

That was on March 2. Weeks later the Jaguars still haven't dealt their star defender. Ngakoue is young (25 next season) and productive (37.5 sacks in his first four seasons) and reaching his peak at one of the league's most valuable positions.

So if and when the team does deal him, the asking price is likely to be high.

That's why the Jets are out of the race right now, per Cimini.

"The Jets expressed cursory interest in Ngakoue, but they're not pursuing a sign-and-trade at this time," Cimini reported. "The cost, in terms of a new contract for the player and compensation for the Jacksonville Jaguars, is prohibitive."

The Jets have been slow to fill needs in the pass-rushing department. Last season the Jets were 20th in pressures. They inked 2019 team sack leader Jordan Jenkins to a one-year, $5 million deal, which isn't much of an investment with no reinforcements to be spoken of yet.

Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney is the last headliner standing in the free-agent market. The prodigious pass-rusher has yet to land with a team despite the other big names on the market all finding homes and the league on to the second or third wave of signings.

Clowney's stats were down last season. He only had three sacks with the Seahawks and was tied for 27th in the league with 30 pressures.

Still, his elite athleticism and ability to set the edge in the run game make him a desirable addition to any defense. The problem seems to be the asking price.

Once again, Cimini reported the Jets will not be involved with the defender unless he "lowers his asking price significantly."

That seems like a sentiment the rest of the league shares. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported the Dolphins discussed a deal that would pay Clowney an average of $17 million per season, but Clowney didn't accept the deal.

According to Spotrac, the Jets sit with the second-most cap space available at $38 million so they could technically afford whatever price Clowney wants. At this point, it seems like the team is sticking to its guns and avoiding the spending spree from last season.