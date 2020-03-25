Report: Steelers Set on Roethlisberger, Rudolph at QB Amid Jameis Winston Rumors

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly moving forward with Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph and Paxton Lynch as their quarterbacks and have no interest in signing Jameis Winston.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN quelled any speculation Winston could find a home backing up Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh.

There had been no hard evidence the Steelers were interested in Winston, who is an unrestricted free agent and arguably the top quarterback remaining on the market. The Steelers have remained publicly committed to Roethlisberger, who is coming back from elbow surgery at age 38.

Pittsburgh had perhaps the worst quarterback situation in football last season, with Rudolph and Devlin Hodges holding back a roster that could have competed for a playoff spot. Roethlisberger's return should elevate the Steelers back into contention—especially with a new seventh playoff spot in each conference—provided he's able to stay on the field.

Winston, perhaps the most physically gifted quarterback to hit the open market this offseason, remains a free agent because of his poor decision making. His 30 interceptions were the most since 1988 and modern anomaly given the rule-change advantages given to quarterbacks. While Lasik surgery may wind up helping Winston, teams are understandably wary of making a commitment.

There has been no known market at this point for Winston's services. It's unlikely he'll walk into any training camp as the unquestioned starter, especially after the Buccaneers were able to snag Tom Brady.

As for the Steelers, their fingers are crossed Roethlisberger returns as a borderline elite quarterback rather than an injured late-career shell.