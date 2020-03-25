NFL Exec: Jameis Winston's Skill Set Is a Strong Fit with Chargers' Weapons

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Jameis Winston was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Tom Brady signed with the team on a two-year contract Friday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported last week that the Los Angeles Chargers extended Brady an offer comparable to what the Bucs gave him, and one anonymous league executive told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that Winston could be a good consolation prize for L.A.

"One NFC exec said Jameis Winston's skill set works well with the Chargers' downfield weapons," Fowler wrote Wednesday. "Winston could be a bridge starter if the team needs a midfield spark."

Also on Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Get Up that he doesn't "see a fit" for Winston with the Chargers or the New England Patriots, who lost Brady in free agency (h/t 247Sports' Matt Howe).

Schefter reported last week that Winston is not expected to be a starting quarterback in 2020:

Schefter doubled down on that during his Get Up appearance: "Right now, it's been quiet. We'll see how it all shakes out over time. Looking forward, it's not going to be a starting job that he gets."

Winston's 53.7 adjusted total quarterback rating (QBR) matched Brady's, per ESPN. The 2015 top overall pick led the NFL in passing attempts (626), yards (5,109) and interceptions (30) to go with 33 touchdowns and a 60.7 completion percentage last season. The Bucs finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the 12th straight year.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky envisions Cam Newton as a better fit for the Chargers after the 2015 NFL MVP was released by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday:

However, the Chargers are reportedly disinterested in both options:

Philip Rivers had been L.A.'s starting quarterback since taking over for Drew Brees in 2006, but the 38-year-old left to sign a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts. The Chargers own the No. 6 overall pick in next month's draft and seem to be set on 30-year-old Tyrod Taylor to at least serve as a bridge option until Rivers' heir apparent emerges.