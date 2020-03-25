Report: Bill O'Brien's 'Conviction' Has 'Intrigue ... Appreciation' Around NFL

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Houston Texans fans may not have kind thoughts for head coach Bill O'Brien right now, but there are people around the NFL that have some level of respect for the newly promoted general manager's bold decision-making.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, there is "intrigue—even appreciation—in some league circles for O'Brien's chaotic conviction."

After spending last season in charge of Houston's player personnel, O'Brien officially added the title of general manager in January.

In his role as GM following Brian Gaine's firing last June, the 50-year-old has made a number of questionable decisions.

"Do I agree with the moves he's made? No!" one league executive told Fowler. "But one thing I can respect is that he's doing it his way. He will not go down due to moves made by anybody else."

A former New England Patriots assistant, O'Brien traded first-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021, Johnson Bademosi and Julien Davenport to the Miami Dolphins for Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills last September. Tunsil made his first Pro Bowl last season.

The Texans traded Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks for Jacob Martin, Barkevious Mingo and a 2020 third-round pick.

O'Brien's biggest move came on March 16 when John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported the Texans were sending DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and 2021 fourth-round pick.

The biggest feather in O'Brien's cap right now is his on-field success in Houston. The Massachusetts native has gone 52-44 (.542) with four AFC South titles in six seasons as head coach.