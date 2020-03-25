Antonio Brown Says He'd Join Tom Brady, Bucs 'Expeditiously' If Offered Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 25, 2020

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) stands on the sidelines during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. Nike has dropped New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown, Nike spokesman Josh Benedek told The Associated Press on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. The move comes after a second woman accused Brown of sexual assault. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers call, Antonio Brown would be happy to accept a contract from the organization. 

Answering a question on Instagram, the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver said he would "expeditiously" join the Bucs if they made him an offer.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, teams that were interested in signing Tom Brady were under the impression the three-time NFL MVP wanted to bring Brown with him. 

After Brady agreed to a two-year deal with the Buccaneers, Rapoport reported signing Brown is "not something" head coach Bruce Arians would be in favor of doing. 

In January 2019, Arians said on the Adam Schefter Podcast that Brown had "too much ... diva" in him and needed to "make better decisions off the field, be on time, do some of those little things."

Brown is currently under investigation by the NFL after his former trainer said in a lawsuit she filed against him that he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions in 2017 and 2018. An artist he hired to paint a mural at his home also accused Brown of sexual misconduct and said he sent her threatening text messages after her story went public, per Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko.

Brady and Brown were teammates for one game with the New England Patriots last season. Brown had 56 yards and one touchdown on four receptions in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, but the team released him on Sept. 20 following the sexual misconduct accusation. 

Video Play Button

