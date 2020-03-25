Joel Embiid Offers Support to Karl-Anthony Towns After Mother Was Hospitalized

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid tweeted a positive message to Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns on Wednesday after Towns announced that his mother had been placed in a medically induced coma.

Embiid tweeted the following to Towns:

Towns announced the news in an Instagram video and noted that his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, had been experiencing symptoms consistent with the novel coronavirus. While Towns did not say whether his mother was diagnosed with COVID-19, the Timberwolves confirmed to ESPN's Malika Andrews that she was.

Embiid has been at the forefront of aiding those impacted by the coronavirus, as he told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne on Tuesday that he committed $500,000 to support COVID-19 survival and protection efforts.

Per CNN, there are over 418,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, resulting in more than 18,000 deaths. That includes over 53,000 cases and more than 700 deaths in the United States.

In October, Embiid and Towns got into an on-court altercation during a 117-95 Sixers victory, but Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported afterward that there "actually isn't anything personal" between them.

Embiid seemingly proved as much by sending well wishes to his fellow All-Star center during a difficult time.