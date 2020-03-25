Joel Embiid Offers Support to Karl-Anthony Towns After Mother Was Hospitalized

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 15: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers and Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves look on at the Wells Fargo Center on January 15, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid tweeted a positive message to Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns on Wednesday after Towns announced that his mother had been placed in a medically induced coma. 

Embiid tweeted the following to Towns:

Towns announced the news in an Instagram video and noted that his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, had been experiencing symptoms consistent with the novel coronavirus. While Towns did not say whether his mother was diagnosed with COVID-19, the Timberwolves confirmed to ESPN's Malika Andrews that she was.

Embiid has been at the forefront of aiding those impacted by the coronavirus, as he told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne on Tuesday that he committed $500,000 to support COVID-19 survival and protection efforts.

Per CNN, there are over 418,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, resulting in more than 18,000 deaths. That includes over 53,000 cases and more than 700 deaths in the United States.

In October, Embiid and Towns got into an on-court altercation during a 117-95 Sixers victory, but Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported afterward that there "actually isn't anything personal" between them.

Embiid seemingly proved as much by sending well wishes to his fellow All-Star center during a difficult time.

Video Play Button

Related

    Obi Toppin Declares for NBA Draft

    AP Player of the Year and potential top-five pick announces he's entering the NBA draft 🎥

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Obi Toppin Declares for NBA Draft

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Which Duo Are You Taking to Win a Title?

    @BR_NBA staffers chose their pair with one rule...no duplicates. See who they picked ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Which Duo Are You Taking to Win a Title?

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Ballmer Buys The Forum for $400M Cash

    Clippers owner reaches deal with MSG to buy Inglewood arena

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ballmer Buys The Forum for $400M Cash

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Stealth NBA Trade Candidates 😮

    Our writer picks five players who would shock the league if traded ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Stealth NBA Trade Candidates 😮

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report