Lakers' LeBron James Donates over 1,300 Meals to I Promise School Families

LeBron James took Taco Tuesday to a new level this week when he donated meals to more than 1,300 people from his I Promise school.

Per USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt, James and the LeBron James Family Foundation enlisted the help of the Akron Family Restaurant to deliver meals to 340 families from the school:

"Akron Family Restaurant co-owner Nick Corpas said he got a call last week and was excited to help. He started making his orders almost immediately and began prepping for the meals on Monday. He and restaurant employees arrived at the restaurant at 6 a.m. ET Tuesday to cook and assemble the meals.

"He said they finished around 4 p.m., and LJFF volunteers parked cars outside the restaurant. Adhering to social distancing recommendations, the volunteers remained in their cars while workers and volunteers placed the food in trunks.

"Each serving tray provided food for four to five people—enough for more than 1,300 people to have dinner."

Once volunteers had the meals placed in their cars, they would call ahead to let families know they were on their way.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWise ordered all schools in the state to close on March 16 for at least three weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Zillgitt noted James and his foundation will to donate meals to families from the I Promise school again next week.