Hockey Manufacturer Bauer to Make Medical Equipment During COVID-19 Pandemic

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC - FEBRUARY 08: A hockey helmet is shown during NHL action at Rogers Arena on February 8, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)
Rich Lam/Getty Images

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting hockey seasons on hold, manufacturer Bauer is shifting its production to make shields for medical personnel, according to ESPN's Emily Kaplan

Bauer was already looking to fulfill orders for more than 100,000 medical shields to be distributed throughout Canada.

CEO Ed Kinnaly said the company plans on providing equipment in the United States as well.

"In the U.S., honestly, the word is not out yet," he said. "We've been doing outreach to various medical entities...we're also going to use our social channels to basically let the medical community know that we have the ability to produce these."

CNN's David Williams and Konstantin Toropin reported March 18 that doctors, nurses and other first responders were running out of supplies such as protective shields. Employees at a hospital in Renton, Washington, were forced to make their own shields with materials they purchased out of pocket at local stores.

Nike President and CEO John Donahoe said Tuesday in a conference call that the company was working with Oregon Health & Science University to identify ways in which it could help manufacture necessary supplies.

Kinnaly said the cost for Bauer to make a medical shield is about $3, which includes shipping.

