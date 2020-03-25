USA's Justin Gatlin Says Tom Brady Gave Him Hope, Won't Retire Before Olympics

Nariman El-Mofty/Associated Press

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed on Tuesday because of safety concerns surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic, and the expectation now is for the Games to take place no later than the summer of 2021.

That delay has not deterred USA sprinter Justin Gatlin's plan to compete despite his announcement in July 2019 that he would retire following the 2020 Olympics.

"The goal will be to compete in the 2021 Summer Olympics," the 38-year-old TMZ Sports. "I think a lot of people think that time is against me or against older athletes in this situation, and it's far from the truth. ... All this Tom Brady news that's going on right now, it's giving me a lot of hope to say, 'You know what? Maybe a 40-year-old Justin Gatlin on the track won't be too crazy.'"

Brady departed the New England Patriots after a 20-year tenure there to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year contract last week. The six-time Super Bowl champion will turn 43 years old on August 3.

Gatlin competed in the 2004, '12 and '16 Olympic Games. The track star has earned five medals in the 100-meter event—two bronze, two silver and one gold.