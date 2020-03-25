USA's Justin Gatlin Says Tom Brady Gave Him Hope, Won't Retire Before Olympics

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMarch 25, 2020

Justin Gatlin, of the United States, celebrates winning the silver medal in the men's 100m final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
Nariman El-Mofty/Associated Press

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed on Tuesday because of safety concerns surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic, and the expectation now is for the Games to take place no later than the summer of 2021.

That delay has not deterred USA sprinter Justin Gatlin's plan to compete despite his announcement in July 2019 that he would retire following the 2020 Olympics.

"The goal will be to compete in the 2021 Summer Olympics," the 38-year-old TMZ Sports. "I think a lot of people think that time is against me or against older athletes in this situation, and it's far from the truth. ... All this Tom Brady news that's going on right now, it's giving me a lot of hope to say, 'You know what? Maybe a 40-year-old Justin Gatlin on the track won't be too crazy.'"

Brady departed the New England Patriots after a 20-year tenure there to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year contract last week. The six-time Super Bowl champion will turn 43 years old on August 3.

Gatlin competed in the 2004, '12 and '16 Olympic Games. The track star has earned five medals in the 100-meter event—two bronze, two silver and one gold.   

Video Play Button

Related

    Judging a Frantic NFL Offseason 📝

    @MikeFreemanNFL grades every team's offseason so far

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Judging a Frantic NFL Offseason 📝

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    KAT’s Mom Hospitalized

    Towns reveals mom was placed in medically induced coma and urges everyone to take COVID-19 seriously

    Featured logo
    Featured

    KAT’s Mom Hospitalized

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Free-Agency Winners and Losers

    Who won and lost the most in the early window 👉

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Biggest Free-Agency Winners and Losers

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Thor's TJ Doesn't Sink Mets

    @ZachRymer explains why the loss hurts, but that it doesn't completely eliminate the Mets from NL East contention ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Why Thor's TJ Doesn't Sink Mets

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report