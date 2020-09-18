5-Star PF Prospect Harrison Ingram Commits to Stanford over North Carolina

Credit: Nick Koza, 247Sports

Highly touted small forward Harrison Ingram announced his commitment to Stanford on Friday:

Ingram is fourth at his position and 11th overall nationally in 247Sports' composite rankings for 2021. The Dallas native is also the best recruit in the state of Texas.

On Aug. 1, he had narrowed his finalists to six schools: Harvard, Howard, Michigan, North Carolina, Purdue and Stanford.

247Sports' Brian Snow compared Ingram to former UCLA star and Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson:

"On the court he is kind of a point forward who uses savvy, skill and intelligence to dominate games. Ingram can play on the ball or off of it, knows how to create space for himself by changing speeds, and is one of the better passers in the class. Also, despite not being a fantastic athlete, Ingram is a very solid rebounder, and competes on the defensive end. His elite IQ and skill make him one of the best prospects in the class, and someone who will exceed his physical tools as a player and producer."

Ingram helped guide St. Mark's to a Southwest Preparatory boys' basketball championship in February, dropping 14 points in an 85-57 victory over Houston Christian.

His profile rose significantly last summer when he and Team YGC36 toppled reigning champion Compton Magic Elite in the Adidas Gauntlet Finale. Team YGC36 was also crowned the 16U division champs after defeating the Atlanta Celtics.

While Ingram was bound to have plenty of prominent coaches knocking on his door, on-court reputation wasn't going to be his sole consideration during the recruitment process.

Snow noted he has a 4.0 GPA, and The Undefeated's William C. Rhoden profiled the Ingram family for a piece in December 2017 that laid out how Ingram's father, Tyrous, was concerned with more than just basketball.

Will Ingram, Harrison's older brother, plays basketball at Middlebury College, a Division III school in Vermont.

"Will went Division III," Tyrous said. "He is doing well academically and looking at a summer internship. He will go on to work on Wall Street, will get an MBA and make a lot of money, hopefully."

Tyrous expressed reservations about Harrison playing for a Division I power because his academic career might take a back seat.

Ingram's potential is impossible to ignore, though. While an NBA career is almost never a guarantee for a player just hitting the college level, it's certainly a feasible goal for Ingram down the line.

Ingram and his family can cross that bridge when it comes. In the immediate future, he's likely to assume a starring role for the Cardinal in 2021-22.

The Mike Montgomery era feels like a lifetime ago.

Stanford made 10 straight NCAA tournament appearances before Montgomery moved on to coach the Golden State Warriors in 2004. Since then, the Cardinal have made just four trips to the Big Dance.

Stanford head coach Jerod Haase might have things trending in the right direction. The Cardinal won 20 games in 2019-20 and assembled the Pac-12's third-best recruiting class in 2020, per 247Sports.

The school's academic record likely played a role in Ingram's decision, but his commitment is a strong endorsement of Haase as well.