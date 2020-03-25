Bears Rumors: Mitchell Trubisky to Be Ready by Training Camp Following Surgery

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

When the Chicago Bears open training camp, the expectation is they will be able to evaluate Mitchell Trubisky against Nick Foles for the starting quarterback job.

Per ESPN's Jeff Dickerson, Trubisky is expected to be recovered from offseason shoulder surgery by the time training camp starts.

Last Wednesday, the Bears appeared to create competition for that job when they acquired Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fourth-round draft pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Foles is coming off a disappointing 2019 season that saw him miss eight games because of a broken collarbone suffered in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He returned in Week 11 but eventually lost his job to Gardner Minshew II. The Super Bowl LII MVP threw for 736 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in four starts.

Trubisky had surgery in January to repair a partially torn labrum that he originally suffered in a Week 4 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

He experienced a significant drop-off in production last season after a promising 2018. His completion percentage fell from 66.6 to 63.2, and his touchdowns dipped from 24 to 17.

Despite Trubisky's struggles on the field, Bears general manager Ryan Pace told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that the 25-year-old was—"to be clear"—the team's starting quarterback.

The Bears have until May 4 to exercise the fifth-year option for 2021 on Trubisky's rookie contract.