No. 1 JUCO Recruit, Louisville Commit Jay Scrubb Declares for 2020 NBA Draft

Jay Scrubb, the top-ranked JUCO player in the 2020 college basketball recruiting class, has declared for the 2020 NBA draft amid a commitment to the Louisville Cardinals.

The shooting guard's father, Jason Scrubb, confirmed the news to 247Sports' Evan Daniels.

"Jay's focus right now is trying to be a pro player, and we want the NBA to take him seriously," Jason said. "Some execs aren't sure if he's going to go to school or try for the NBA. With the timeline, we don't know when we would hear from the NBA. He wants to be a pro athlete, but he does love Louisville."

He added: "We're still deciding on an agent and also if it's in his best interest to sign. That will come with more information from the NBA."

