Report: NBA Asks for Plasma Donations for Possible Coronavirus Treatment

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The NBA is reportedly asking some "team individuals" to consider donating plasma to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that "The NBA's 'NBA Together' program is supporting National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project of top specialists on plasma as potential treatment for coronavirus—and has asked for team individuals who have recovered to consider donating plasma."

The sports world has been profoundly impacted by the pandemic, and a league that has been at the forefront of many of the headlines is looking to do its part here.

The NBA, along with the NHL, MLB and MLS, have all suspended their seasons, while the NCAA canceled winter and spring championships such as the men's and women's basketball tournaments that define the month of March for sports fans.

What's more, some of the biggest events on the calendar such as the Kentucky Derby and the Masters were postponed. Even the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo were postponed as a result of the coronavirus.

As far as individuals testing positive, the NBA has had multiple reported and confirmed cases.

Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert tested positive, which led to the cancellation of the game between his team and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After that, teammate Donovan Mitchell, Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood, four members of the Brooklyn Nets (including Kevin Durant), Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, three members of the Philadelphia 76ers, and two members of the Los Angeles Lakers were among those who tested positive.

The New York Knicks announced owner James Dolan tested positive as well.

Both Mitchell and Gobert were recently cleared by Utah's state health department, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN, along with all other players and personnel within the organization.

As of Sunday, the World Health Organization confirmed there have been more than 638,000 cases of the coronavirus worldwide.

A number of those cases have come from NBA players, and the league recognizes an opportunity through its "NBA Together" program to help the cause beyond spreading awareness and the significant monetary donations many players, teams and personnel have made.