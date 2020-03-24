Rams' Kevin Demoff Uses New Team Logo for 'Mean Tweets' COVID-19 Fundraiser

Rams' Kevin Demoff Uses New Team Logo for 'Mean Tweets' COVID-19 FundraiserMarch 25, 2020
The new Los Angeles Rams logo has been met with a mixed response, and CEO Kevin Demoff tweeted Tuesday that he would read the top 10 mean tweets regarding the new logo if the team's "Te'LA'thon"—to raise money for the United Way of Greater Los Angeles' Pandemic Relief Fund and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank amid the coronavirus pandemic—raised over $2 million.
Kevin Demoff @kdemoff
Love the new logo, great! Donate to @LAUnitedWay @LAFoodBank during @abc7 te”LA”Thon today. Want to vent about the new logo? Great. Donate to the Relief Fund. If we get over $2m of donations, I will read the Top 10 Mean Tweets our fans have about the logo. https://t.co/1qKfPcc0hF
Per ABC7, that money will "assist Southern California response efforts during this unprecedented global health crisis."
Demoff announced later on Tuesday that the "Te'LA'thon" had exceeded its goal:
Kevin Demoff @kdemoff
Amazing work @RamsNFL fans & Los Angeles. Over $2m raised so far for @LAUnitedWay @LAFoodBank to help those most in need from the CoronaVirus pandemic. We are keeping phones & website open through 9pm, but if you excuse me, time to go begin searching for some mean tweets to read! https://t.co/y7sl24x1XW
The Rams have joined a number of NFL teams and players raising or donating money to those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals donated $1 million to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund:
As for the new logo, it's a twist on the horns the team has utilized over time:
But yes, people have had jokes—and plenty of them:
In other words, it shouldn't be too hard for Demoff to find 10 mean tweets about the logo.
NFL Wants Same Draft Date
NFL wants April draft to go on as scheduled despite GMs' recommendation today to push it back due to COVID-19 (ESPN)