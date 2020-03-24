Rams' Kevin Demoff Uses New Team Logo for 'Mean Tweets' COVID-19 Fundraiser

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The new Los Angeles Rams logo has been met with a mixed response, and CEO Kevin Demoff tweeted Tuesday that he would read the top 10 mean tweets regarding the new logo if the team's "Te'LA'thon"—to raise money for the United Way of Greater Los Angeles' Pandemic Relief Fund and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank amid the coronavirus pandemic—raised over $2 million.

Per ABC7, that money will "assist Southern California response efforts during this unprecedented global health crisis."

Demoff announced later on Tuesday that the "Te'LA'thon" had exceeded its goal:

The Rams have joined a number of NFL teams and players raising or donating money to those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals donated $1 million to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund:



As for the new logo, it's a twist on the horns the team has utilized over time:

But yes, people have had jokes—and plenty of them:

In other words, it shouldn't be too hard for Demoff to find 10 mean tweets about the logo.