2020 Baltimore Ravens Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

After a disappointing finish to last season, the Baltimore Ravens are ready to turn the page toward 2020.

Lamar Jackson carried the squad to a magical regular season in 2019, winning the NFL MVP award while the team finished with a league-best 14-2 record. With 12 straight wins going into the playoffs, the team appeared destined to win a title.

A disappointing loss to the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round ruined that dream, but the Ravens return most of their roster after finishing last season ranked first in the NFL in points scored and third in points allowed.

If the team lives up to expectations, it has the talent to take home a Super Bowl next February.

Here is a look at the schedule Baltimore will have to navigate to get there, via the team's official site.

Ravens' 2020 Schedule

Analysis

Jackson was simply incredible last season, setting a quarterback rushing record with 1,206 rushing yards while also leading the league with 36 passing touchdowns. The Ravens' season will likely come down to whether he can replicate this production in 2020.

After drafting weapons J.K. Dobbins and Devin Duvernay with a group that already includes Mark Ingram II, Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown, there should be few question marks offensively.

Baltimore also improved defensively, especially on the defensive line with addition of Calais Campbell. First-round pick Patrick Queen should also play a big role right out of the gate.

With All-Pro cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters back on the field and Jimmy Smith potentially returning to full strength after re-signing, the Ravens could have one of the top secondaries in the NFL.

It should be enough to handle a schedule that features omly five games against playoff teams from last season.

If the AFC North doesn't improve after a down year, Baltimore could coast to the postseason.

Pivotal Matchups

Divisional games always stand above the rest, even though the rest of the AFC North struggled mightily in 2019.

The return of Ben Roethlisberger should make the Pittsburgh Steelers much more formidable, while the Cleveland Browns remain dangerous despite last season's flop. The Ravens went 5-1 within the division last year and will need to keep this level of play in order to reach expectations in 2020.

Still, Ravens fans and players will likely be circling two out-of-division games next year: Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs and Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans came into Baltimore last January and shocked the world with a 28-12 victory. Derrick Henry rushed for 195 yards and threw a touchdown pass, while Ryan Tannehill made big plays when it counted, including two touchdown passes.

A regular-season win won't make up for last year's defeat, but Baltimore could get some measure of revenge in 2020.

The Ravens will also host the Super Bowl champions when the Chiefs come to M&T Bank Stadium, giving them another chance to try to slow down Patrick Mahomes. The quarterback has totaled 751 passing yards and five touchdowns in two wins against Baltimore over the last two seasons and seems like he could be a thorn in the team's side for years to come.

A win over Kansas City could give the Ravens a lot of confidence for the rest of the season.