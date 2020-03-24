Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Donates $1M to Coronavirus Relief in Florida

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is personally distributing $1 million to help northeast Florida's coronavirus pandemic relief efforts.

Khan, whose reported net worth of $7.9 billion makes him one of the richest people in America, announced a $400,000 gift to Florida's First Coast Relief Fund, $75,000 to Feeding Northeast Florida, $75,000 to the Clara White Mission supporting the homeless in Jacksonville, $50,000 to the Jacksonville Public Education Fund and $50,000 to the local chapter of the American Red Cross:

"I want to say thank you to every group or individual who is personally stepping up for the people of Jacksonville during these uncertain times," Khan said in a statement. "It's my privilege to help. However, the most important gift is the one everyone in Jacksonville can share with one another, and that's to heed the direction of our health authorities here and nationally so we can get past this safely and successfully. Let's get through this together but let's do it by staying home. We'll catch up in Jax soon, in good health and spirit, and I look forward to that day."

The Jaguars had previously pledged $100,000 to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee along with fellow AFC South members the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts in the wake of devastating tornadoes to the Nashville area in early March.

Khan says he will continue to make additional contributions to help northeast Florida combat the spread of the virus, which the team will announce.

The state has already been hit hard by COVID-19 with NPR reporting 1,412 confirmed cases and 18 deaths in Florida as of Tuesday afternoon.