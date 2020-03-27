Top 2020 Men's College Basketball Games Whose Highlights You Should Rewatch

0 of 10

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Although the 2019-20 college basketball season is over, the campaign will be memorable for more than its unfortunate ending prior to the NCAA tournament.

As usual, the season provided a few shocking results and spectacular buzzer-beaters. Among the thousands of games on the schedule, we've pegged 10 of the most highlight-worthy contests.

While the list is entirely subjective, we focused on a combination of Top 25 games, major upsets and clutch last-second shots.

Note: We wanted to include Belmont's last-second win over Murray State in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament, but neutral full-game highlights were not available.