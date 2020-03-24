USWNT's Carli Lloyd Says Postponing 2020 Tokyo Olympics Was 'Right Decision'

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Getty Images

United States soccer star Carli Lloyd believes the International Olympic Committee made the correct call by postponing the 2020 Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Appearing on ESPN's First Take, Lloyd said it was the "right decision" to postpone the Games because what's going on is "unprecedented and it's bigger than any sport."

In a joint statement released Tuesday, the IOC and Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo announced the Olympics would be "rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021."

Prior to the decision, there was mounting pressure to postpone the event.

The Canadian Olympic Committee announced Sunday it wouldn't send its athletes to Tokyo unless the Games were postponed by one year.

The U.S. governing bodies for swimming and track and field issued open letters for the Olympics to be postponed in the interest of health for the athletes and public.

Due to the pandemic, a number of qualifying events from different sports around the world have been getting canceled and postponed in recent weeks.

Dick Pound, a member of the International Olympic Committee, told USA Today's Christine Brennan on Monday that the Olympics will "likely" be moved to 2021 with full details to be worked out over the next four weeks.

The 2020 Olympics were scheduled to run from July 24 to August 9 in Tokyo.