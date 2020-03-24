Devin McCourty Learned Tom Brady Was Leaving Patriots from Twitter

Bill Sikes/Associated Press

Devin McCourty found out Tom Brady was leaving the New England Patriots the same way the rest of the world did.

In an article for the Players Tribune, McCourty wrote that he learned about the three-time NFL MVP's decision on social media:

"I mean, I found out about Tom leaving the same way y'all did. On Twitter. But I kind of knew when we got closer to free agency and he didn't have a deal done that he wasn't coming back. It's still a little surreal because … it's TOM, you know? He's been here 20 years. He's won six rings. He's the greatest to ever do it. So it definitely won't be the same now that he's gone."

Brady announced he wouldn't re-sign with the Patriots on Instagram with a message thanking the organization, owner Robert Kraft, teammates and fans for the past 20 years.

Even though McCourty found out about the move online, the two-time Pro Bowler noted he's "happy" for Brady because he's "earned the right to finish his career wherever he wants and chase whatever he feels like he needs to chase."

Since Brady took over as New England's starter in Week 3 of the 2001 season, he has started 283 out of a possible 302 games in the regular season. Matt Cassel started 15 games in 2008 after Brady tore his ACL in Week 1.

Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett combined to start the first four games of the 2016 season when Brady was suspended as punishment for Deflategate.

McCourty has been Brady's teammate since the Patriots drafted him No. 27 overall in 2010. The 32-year-old safety has won three Super Bowls with the organization in 10 seasons.