Trent Williams' Agent: It's in 'Best Interest' for Redskins to Trade, Release OL

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Trent Williams' agent, Vincent Taylor, called for the Washington Redskins to trade or release the Pro Bowl offensive tackle in a statement provided to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday:

Taylor wrote that it would be "in the best interest" for Washington to part ways with Williams in some capacity. Taylor added that while Williams will always "love and respect" the Redskins, he wants to start the next chapter of his NFL career.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Redskins have been unable to move Williams thus far since teams have been unwilling to offer "top dollar" in terms of draft compensation despite Williams wanting a top dollar contract.

Williams sat out the entire 2019 season after holding out and then getting placed on the non-football injury list due to discomfort he experienced while putting on a helmet as a result of having a tumor removed from the top of his head.

After being placed on the NFI list, Williams said he had "no trust" in the Redskins organization. Even so, the Redskins were hopeful that after making some major changes they could convince Williams to return to the team.

Washington hired Ron Rivera as its new head coach during the offseason and also parted ways with team president Bruce Allen. In February, Rapoport reported that Williams and Rivera had a "positive" conversation, which further bolstered the Redskins' hopes.

Even so, Williams still wants a new start as well as a new contract, as his current deal is set to expire at the conclusion of the 2020 season.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported earlier this month that multiple teams have inquired about Williams on the trade market, and he noted that Connor Hughes of The Athletic identified the New York Jets as one of those teams.

It is also possible the Cleveland Browns could be in the market for Williams after admitting last season that they held trade talks involving him, although they did sign offensive tackle Jack Conklin in free agency this offseason.

When healthy, Williams has been among the NFL's best and most consistent offensive tackles throughout his career. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft was named a Pro Bowler for the first time during his third season and went on to seven Pro Bowls in a row.

Williams has appeared in all 16 games in a season only twice in his career, however, and he hasn't accomplished the feat since 2013.

Including last season, Williams has missed 40 games during his career, although he has started 119 of the 120 games he has appeared in.

Trading or releasing Williams would be a huge loss for the Redskins since free-agent signing Cornelius Lucas and 2018 third-round pick Geron Christian are the top candidates to replace him at left tackle and have limited starting experience in the NFL.