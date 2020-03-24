Trae Young Ranks LeBron James over Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant in All-Time Top 5

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMarch 24, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 09: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts during the second half of an NBA game against the Charlotte Hornets at State Farm Arena on March 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The next generation has spoken.

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, who is 21 years old, was asked on Twitter to rank his top five NBA players of all time, and LeBron James came in at No. 1:

For reference, James' NBA debut on Oct. 29, 2003, came when Young was just five years old.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

