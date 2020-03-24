Trae Young Ranks LeBron James over Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant in All-Time Top 5

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The next generation has spoken.

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, who is 21 years old, was asked on Twitter to rank his top five NBA players of all time, and LeBron James came in at No. 1:

For reference, James' NBA debut on Oct. 29, 2003, came when Young was just five years old.

