Dennis Rodman Wants to Fight Rob Gronkowski in WWE: 'He Talks a Lot of S--t'

Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman has interest in returning to the wrestling ring to face newly signed WWE Superstar and former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Rodman made the declaration in the following clip from his WWE Untold: Rodzilla Runs Wild documentary on WWE Network:

After calling Gronk by the wrong name (perhaps intentionally), Rodman confirmed he would love to mix it up with the five-time Pro Bowler:

"Somebody asked me, 'Dennis, do you wanna wrestle again?' I can tell you a guy I'd really want to wrestle. That's 'Markowski.' I mean, Rob...that guy from New England.

"He talks a lot of s--t. I'm 50 years old, you're like 32, 33 years old, great. It don't matter to me, let's go ahead and do this s--t. This ain't about me making no money, I'll just go in there and wrestle his ass. f--k it, let's go in there and do it."

The 58-year-old Rodman is best known for his NBA career with the Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks that yielded five championships, but he has wrestling experience as well.

Rodman competed in three matches in WCW in 1997, 1998 and 1999. He made his in-ring debut as the tag team partner of "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan in a losing effort against Lex Luger and The Giant at Bash at the Beach 1997.

Then, at Bash at the Beach 1998, Rodman and Hogan beat Diamond Dallas Page and then-Utah Jazz star Karl Malone.

Rodman's last WCW match came in 1999 when he fell to Randy "Macho Man" Savage in a singles bout at Road Wild.

Gronk has never had a match, but he did get involved at WrestleMania 33 when he helped Mojo Rawley eliminate Jinder Mahal to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. At 6'6" and 268 pounds during his playing days and with a magnetic personality, the 30-year-old Gronkowski has long been viewed as a natural fit for WWE.

It was announced last week that Gronk would host both nights of WrestleMania 36, marking his first major role since signing with WWE. Gronkowski and Rawley also mixed it up with King Corbin on SmackDown, which could be a sign that a match against Corbin is in Gronk's future.

While Gronkowski vs. Corbin would almost certainly be better from a quality perspective, Gronk vs. Rodman would move the mainstream needle for WWE, so perhaps it is something the company is willing to explore.

