Top 2020 NFL Prospects Falling Down Draft Boards

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The typical run-up to the NFL draft has been put on hiatus. Pro days, individual workouts, team visits and the combine medical recheck have all been nixed as franchises and prospects cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

That may change how teams view certain prospects.

Redemption stories from pro days won't exist. A player who tested poorly at the NFL Scouting Combine or wasn't able to participate in any predraft activities prior to the industry-wide shutdown won't have an opportunity to show out in front of NFL scouts and decision-makers.

As such, prospects falling down draft boards are different today than in any other previous evaluation period. It's a matter of circumstance more than anything they might have done wrong during the predraft process.

Organizations must rely more heavily on their scouting work and the time they spent with prospects at the Shrine Bowl, Senior Bowl, NFLPA Game or combine.

"There are a couple players in this year's draft not named Joe Burrow or Derrick Brown that declined all-star invites AND chose not to test at the combine," Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy tweeted. "Instead they decided to let everything ride on a pro day that now won't happen. There is a lesson here for 2021 draft class."

Traditional metrics and evaluating tactics don't apply here. Instead, we're focusing on projected early-round options who left the combine with question marks that can't be answered between now and the draft.