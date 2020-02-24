NFL Prospects Who Will Blow Up the 2020 NFL Combine

0 of 9

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The NFL Scouting Combine can turn well-regarded draft prospects into superstars and previously unknown individuals into household names.

While far too much emphasis is placed on the on-field events at Lucas Oil Stadium, they do matter. They don't matter as much as spectators tend to believe since the combine also holds critical medical evaluations and player interviews. But a player must achieve a baseline effort at his position, while a blowout workout will open eyes around the league.

A year ago, momentum built for DK Metcalf as the top wide receiver. At 6'3" and 228 pounds, he looked like a Greek god and blazed a 40-yard dash (4.33 seconds) nearly as fast as Hermes himself. Yet the Ole Miss product struggled with the less-than-herculean tasks, specifically change-of-direction drills. Ultimately, he slipped to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 64 overall.

Two years prior, John Ross III sizzled with a record-breaking 4.22-second 40-yard dash. Despite Ross' worrisome injury history and the overall concerns about his game, the Cincinnati Bengals selected him with the ninth pick.

Yes, far more important aspects occur in Indianapolis, but combine workouts have an effect.

An outstanding workout can confirm a previous evaluation. Other players might surprise with their athleticism and draw far more interest. Either way, awesome athletic performances will headline the 2020 combine. Workouts run from Thursday to Sunday, and the following performers are expected to steal the show in prime time.

Note: California defensive back Ashtyn Davis, who has received All-American honors in both football and track and field, was expected to impress but pulled out of running events Monday as he continues to recover from groin surgery, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

