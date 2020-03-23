Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Lakers' Anthony Davis Is 'Player That I Mostly Resemble'

Harry How/Getty Images

Anthony Davis received quite the Twitter endorsement Monday night.

Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar called the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star the player who most emulates his game in the modern NBA:

Davis is shooting 33.5 percent from three during the 2019-20 campaign, and the 2012 top overall pick is a 31.9 percent career three-point shooter. Abdul-Jabbar, by comparison, played the first 10 years of his career without a three-point line implemented in the league.

The 19-time All-Star's resume holds several other advantages over Davis, however. He won six NBA championships and two NBA Finals MVP awards while also earning league MVP honors six times. Davis is still chasing his first ring, and the 49-14 Lakers were primed to contend atop the Western Conference before the season was suspended March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.