Mavericks' Mark Cuban Says He's Hopeful NBA Can Resume Season by 'Middle of May'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The NBA has been suspended indefinitely amid concern for the coronavirus, but Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is optimistic about a return within a couple of months.

"Hopefully by the middle of May, we're starting to get back to normal and the NBA is playing games," Cuban said Monday, per Mike Leslie of WFAA. "Maybe not with fans, but we're playing it because sports plays such an important role. You know, people want something to cheer for, people want something to rally around, people want something to be excited about."

Though he noted the uncertainty, Cuban predicted the league will be back before June.

"If I had to guess based off the people I've talked to at the CDC and other places—I would say that the over/under would be June 1, and I'm taking the under."

Commissioner Adam Silver has not made a definitive decision on when or if the 2019-20 season would resume.

"We're exploring all options to resume our season if and when it is safe to do so," Silver said Saturday, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press (via NBA.com). "Nothing is off the table."

The NBA was the first major American sports league to cancel events amid concern for the coronavirus, an action that was heavily replicated in the ensuing days and weeks.

There are also more than a dozen players in the league who have tested positive for COVID-19, beginning with Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

Cuban said he believes the league should wait on a "medical light at the end of the tunnel," but the season could eventually resume once it's safe.

"I mean, sports is what we need right now," he said. "... I think the NBA is ready to play that role."