NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jameis Winston, Cam Newton, QB Market

Jameis Winston and Cam Newton have a lot in common.

Both quarterbacks had successful college careers, won the Heisman Trophy and were selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. Each has shown glimpses of his talent at the professional level. And both have an uncertain future heading into 2020.

Winston, who is a free agent, is likely not heading back to Tampa Bay after the Buccaneers signed Tom Brady to a two-year deal. Newton is still with the Carolina Panthers, but they signed Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year deal to be their starter and will likely be trading or releasing Newton.

Peter King's Football Morning in America recently pointed out that Winston and Newton are "teamless," and that both "may remain that way for a while." That's likely because the list of teams that need a starting quarterback is quickly dwindling.

Here's more of the latest buzz surrounding Winston, Newton and the quarterback market this offseason.

Winston appears destined for backup job in 2020

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter appeared on Get Up! and addressed the current situation for Winston. He reported that the Chargers, who have Tyrod Taylor, don't have interest in Winston. Neither do the Patriots, who signed Brian Hoyer to join fellow quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler on their roster.

Schefter compared Winston's situation to that of Ryan Tannehill last year, as Tannehill joined the Titans to be their backup before getting the opportunity to prove himself and have success.

"It's no longer a question of Jameis Winston finding a starting job," Schefter said on the show. "It's finding the right job that he believes has the chance to grow in the future, maybe compete for the job and better his situation for the 2021 season. But he's not going to land a starting job on paper for 2020."

King wrote that he believes the Jaguars would make sense as a potential landing spot for Winston. He also listed the Packers and Cowboys as teams that could add him as a backup. And he also suggested the Steelers and Patriots, although he doesn't see either of those situations unfolding.

Although Winston threw 30 interceptions last season, he passed for an NFL-high 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns.

"I think Jameis Winston is a great gamble to take as a 2020 backup and a prospective 2021 challenger for a job," King wrote. "Teammates love him, good deep arm ... just terrible judgment. Not sure it can be fixed."

Newton low on potential suitors for trade

During his appearance on Get Up!, Schefter also ruled out the Patriots as a potential landing spot for Newton. The ESPN insider reported that New England isn't interested in paying Newton's $19.1 million salary for 2020.

King speculated that it could make sense for Newton to reunite with former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, who is now leading the Redskins. However, Washington acquired a different Carolina quarterback (Kyle Allen) on Monday, and it isn't interested in acquiring Newton, according to ESPN's John Keim.

Perhaps the Panthers will opt to not trade Newton and instead release the 30-year-old former MVP. The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue noted that as a possibility, sharing that Carolina was having difficulty trying to deal Newton.

That lines up with the recent reports of teams not being interested in acquiring Newton, so it seems quite possible that a release could be imminent.

Newton played only two games last season before missing the rest of the year due to a foot injury, which later required surgery. However, if he's fully healthy entering 2020, he might be able to return to the form he showed earlier in his career.

Who are the other quarterbacks on the market?

Joe Flacco is back on the free-agent market again after he was released by the Broncos on Thursday. In his only season in Denver, Flacco passed for 1,822 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions while going 2-6 as its starter.

It's unlikely that Flacco, a former Super Bowl champion with the Ravens, signs with a team and immediately gets a starting opportunity. At 35, he'll probably go to a team that could use a veteran backup.

Another quarterback who may be switching teams to become a backup is Andy Dalton, who is still currently on the Bengals roster. However, Cincinnati is expected to use the No. 1 pick in the draft to select Joe Burrow, which could lead to it dealing Dalton.

Schefter ruled out the Patriots as a potential landing spot for Dalton, as they're likely not interested in paying his $17 million-plus salary. But maybe there's a team that would be interested in adding Dalton, who started 133 games over nine seasons with the Bengals.

Both Flacco and Dalton are former AFC North quarterbacks who will likely serve in backup roles in 2020, but Flacco will certainly be a more affordable option.