Kevin Love: 'It's Definitely Responsible' to Delay 2020 Olympics Due to COVID-19

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love would be in favor of postponing the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo as the world responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's definitely responsible, just knowing all the countries that participate," Love said Monday on ESPN's The Jump. "It's that fear of the unknown."

International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound told USA Today's Christine Brennan that the Olympics will be postponed, but the IOC hasn't made an official ruling yet.

The Summer Olympics are scheduled to begin July 24.

Even if the spread of the coronavirus dissipates by that time, the outbreak has significantly disrupted athletes' ability to train for the event.

Love and his colleagues have felt the impact, which raises concerns about whether NBA players could realistically take part.

The league suspended the regular season immediately after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Teams were also instructed to close their practice and training facilities, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN. As a result, players have been left to work out on their own.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported NBA owners "are bracing for the possibility of mid-to-late June as a best-case scenario for the league's return," which would leave roughly a month until the Olympics.

USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo told Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix that he's still planning to put an Olympic team together by early June. Team USA would then hold a minicamp in Las Vegas and get some exhibition games under their belt before heading to Tokyo.

However, Mannix explained that the resumption of the NBA season would likely force the league's biggest stars to turn down the opportunity to represent their country in the Olympics.

The tide appears to be turning against the IOC in terms of postponing the Games, thus rendering the discussion somewhat moot. Canada announced its athletes won't participate if the Olympics remain in July, and the Australian Olympic Committee told its athletes to prepare for a move to 2021.