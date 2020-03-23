USA Gymnastics Plans to Ask for 2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponement Amid COVID-19

Morry Gash/Associated Press

USA Gymnastics will join the list of governing bodies calling for a postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Associated Press' Will Graves, USA Gymnastics said it conducted a survey of its athletes, finding 62 percent of the respondents are in favor of moving the Olympics back.

Although the International Olympic Committee has yet to make a final decision, IOC member Dick Pound told USA Today's Christine Brennan the Games are likely to be postponed.

