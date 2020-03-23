USA Gymnastics Plans to Ask for 2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponement Amid COVID-19

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2020

Alba Petisco of Spain performs on the beam during the America Cup gymnastics competition Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

USA Gymnastics will join the list of governing bodies calling for a postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to the Associated Press' Will Graves, USA Gymnastics said it conducted a survey of its athletes, finding 62 percent of the respondents are in favor of moving the Olympics back.

Although the International Olympic Committee has yet to make a final decision, IOC member Dick Pound told USA Today's Christine Brennan the Games are likely to be postponed.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

