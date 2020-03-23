Peyton Manning Reportedly Turns Down ESPN 'Monday Night Football' Role

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Peyton Manning won't be joining ESPN's Monday Night Football coverage, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

Marchand reported the future Hall of Famer wasn't prepared to make the commitment working on MNF would require in the fall. He added that Manning "conceivably would have been" earning as much as Tony Romo, who re-signed with CBS Sports for at least $17 million a year.

"A contract offer in the $12-$14 million range seems realistic for Monday Night Football, but it never fully got to that point with Manning, according to sources," Marchand wrote. "Manning may have been able to top Romo's contract if he were to combine MNF with his other two shows."

Manning already maintains an on-screen presence for ESPN on the ESPN+ programs Detail and Peyton's Places.

The 43-year-old has been highly sought after for a broadcasting role following his retirement after the 2015 season.

Sporting News' Michael McCarthy reported in March 2018 both ESPN and Fox were prepared to pay him $10 million annually as a lead analyst. He would've replaced Jon Gruden on Monday Night Football or joined Fox's new broadcast team for Thursday Night Football.

Manning confirmed he spoke with ESPN executives again ahead of the 2019 season.

"I had great conversation," he said, per the Denver Post's Ryan O'Halloran. "It wasn’t the right time this year. Maybe it will never be."

Marchand reported March 5 that ESPN was preparing to make another run at Manning and hoped to pair him with Al Michaels, who is contracted to NBC Sports.

In the event he wanted to pursue a second career, Manning probably wouldn't be limited to announcing.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in May 2019 he mentioned as a possible front-office target for the New York Jets. Manning's former teammate Reggie Wayne also speculated he might harbor dreams of NFL ownership one day.