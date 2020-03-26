The Fastest Players in the NFL Right Now

0 of 9

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Speed alone doesn't make a terrific NFL player, but an amazing top speed will always catch our eye. It truly is remarkable to see a football player leave other elite athletes in the dust.

Although the league has excellent technology and shares some data, simply listing the fastest times recorded on NFL Next Gen Stats isn't fair. That specific group does not include a top speed from someone not directly involved in the play. Plus, others have put down a scorching 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine or elsewhere.

Despite the available tools and their undisputed value, the exact list may be slightly different.

We are, however, nonetheless confident in saying the following players are absolutely among the fastest in the NFL.