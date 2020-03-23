Report: Kyle Allen Traded to Redskins from Panthers After PJ Walker Signing

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Washington head coach Ron Rivera is reuniting with one of his old quarterbacks.

On Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Carolina Panthers are trading Kyle Allen to Washington. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added: "This makes sense. Ron Rivera gets a backup."

Earlier Monday, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported the Panthers will sign former XFL quarterback PJ Walker, who played for the Houston Roughnecks. Walker would be a prime candidate to back up Teddy Bridgewater.

Rapoport added details of the Allen trade:

Allen started 12 games last season for the Panthers while Cam Newton was sidelined by injury and went 5-7. In 13 total games, he completed 62 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards, 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

While those numbers don't jump off the page, he gives Washington a fallback option should Dwayne Haskins struggle in his second season.

The NFC East team appeared to make the Ohio State product its quarterback of the future when it selected him with the No. 15 overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft, but he experienced an up-and-down rookie campaign. Haskins completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven picks.

Rapoport noted Rivera "has a lot of trust in" Allen, who can provide competition for the young signal-caller while not being a marquee name many would expect to start.

Washington is looking to turn things around after it went 3-13 in 2019 and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season.