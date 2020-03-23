Packers' Davante Adams Agrees to Endorsement Contract with Jordan Brand

NFC wide receiver Davante Adams, of the Green Bay Packers, walks out onto the field before the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the AFC, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams accomplished a lifelong dream.

On Monday, Jordan Brand announced it was adding the three-time Pro Bowler to its list of athletes with an endorsement deal.

"It was something I always thought about," Adams said. "I wanted to be part of Jordan Brand, because I saw Randy Moss, my favorite receiver, wearing Jordans when I was younger. I wanted to do everything like Randy. The next part was getting to the Nike family. Everything ended up working out well. Now, we made the dream come true."

Adams also revealed in the announcement he had the opportunity to design his own cleats, calling Jordan Brand "the best-looking and best-feeling cleats."

It is no wonder Jordan Brand added Green Bay's go-to receiver.

He has established himself as one of the best pass-catchers in the league since the team selected him with a second-round pick out of Fresno State in 2014. He went to each of the last three Pro Bowls and was particularly impressive in 2018 with 111 catches for 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Adams is also just 27 years old and figures to remain on top of his game for the foreseeable future as Aaron Rodgers' top target.

He will be hauling those passes in with a new look in 2020.

