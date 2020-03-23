Browns Owners Dee, Jimmy Haslam Pledge $1.5M to Coronavirus Relief in Ohio

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2020

File-This Nov. 4, 2018, file photo shows, Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam walk on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Cleveland. The Browns owners have bought the Columbus Crew, guaranteeing the team will not relocate. The Haslams have been working for months with the a group to keep the Major League Soccer franchise in Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
David Richard/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns announced Monday team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam have pledged $1.5 million to help coronavirus relief efforts in Ohio. 

"We are humbled by the tremendous work of people around the world in their efforts to help those impacted by COVID-19 and we wanted to try to positively impact those affected in our own communities of Cleveland and Columbus," the Haslams said. "We are grateful for the individuals who are putting others before themselves and for the sacrifices they are making."

They committed $1 million to the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund and $500,000 to the Columbus Foundation's Emergency Response Fund.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and department of health director Amy Acton announced Sunday a "stay at home" order would be put in place Monday night at 11:59 p.m. ET and run through April 6. People are asked to leave their houses only to complete "necessary" activities like grocery shopping.

"What we do now we'll make all the difference in the world," DeWine said. "What we do now will slow this invader."

The latest numbers from the World Health Organization as of Monday afternoon show 332,935 confirmed cases worldwide and 14,510 deaths because of the coronavirus.

