Ranking the 25 Greatest Matches in WWE WrestleMania History

25 of 25

The greatest match in WrestleMania history is a prime example of two talented individuals working for each other, working for the company and working toward a common goal of achieving greatness on wrestling's grandest stage.

The months-long rivalry between Bret Hart and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin culminated at WrestleMania 13 in a Submission match officiated by Ken Shamrock. The bout, a hell of a brawl that spilled from the ring and into the stands, then back to ringside, saw an unforgiving Hart pay off frustration after frustration by bloodying The Texas Rattlesnake.

Austin still managed to fight through the proverbial crimson mask, catching The Hitman with a ring bell to the face. He broke out the Million Dollar Dream in homage to former manage Ted DiBiase, but failed to score the win. Later, Hart finally managed to trap Austin in the Sharpshooter and what proceeded was one of the greatest star-making moments of all time.

Blood pouring from the wound on his forehead, down his face and over his teeth, Austin fought through the agony of the Sharpshooter. As Shamrock repeatedly asked if he wished to submit, Austin tried to fight out of the maneuver and at one point, even appeared to break the hold.

Hart strengthened his grip, though, and sat back down on the lower back of his opponent. The blood pouring, Austin began to lose the fight. He passed out, unresponsive to Shamrock's interaction, and the match was called in the favor of the second-generation star.

Hart had entered the match the traditional babyface, Austin the rebellious heel. Over the course of one match, they had flipped the script, swapping roles and setting in motion a magical run that would ultimately turn the Monday Night Wars back in the favor of Vince McMahon and WWE.

Austin became the face of WWE's Attitude Era as a result of this match while Hart found renewed creative freedom as a heel the next night on Raw. Together, they created magic and unbeknownst to them at the time, altered the history of professional wrestling as we knew it.

It for that reason and everything that stemmed from it that Hart vs. Austin from 1997 remains the best match to ever take place at The Showcase of the Immortals.