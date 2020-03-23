Teddy Bridgewater Rumors: Bucs Were 'Optimistic' on QB If Brady Signed Elsewhere

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Teddy Bridgewater was reportedly the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' backup plan if they couldn't sign Tom Brady.

Peter King wrote in his Football Morning in America column that the Buccaneers "were optimistic they could get Bridgewater if they whiffed on Brady" and would have moved on if landing the all-time great was unrealistic by the legal tampering period.

Tampa Bay ultimately signed Brady to a two-year deal worth a guaranteed $50 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

There is plenty to like about Bridgewater, including the fact he is 27 years old compared to Brady's 42. Still, the latter is widely considered the greatest quarterback in league history with six Super Bowl rings, three NFL MVPs, two Offensive Player of the Year awards and 14 Pro Bowl selections.

He is far more successful by himself than the Buccaneers are as an entire franchise.

Tampa Bay has one Super Bowl championship and last won a playoff game during the 2002 season. The chance to sign Brady, even at this stage of his career, was too much to pass up for a team with explosive weapons in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans on the outside.

Bridgewater will have the chance to stand in Brady's way this season after he signed with fellow NFC South team the Carolina Panthers.

The University of Louisville product started five games in 2019 in place of an injured Drew Brees and won all of them. He finished the season with 1,384 passing yards, nine touchdown throws and two interceptions.