2020 NBA Draft: Latest Predictions for Obi Toppin, Top Underclassmen

Obi Toppin was a constant figure on the college basketball highlight reels during the Dayton Flyers' perfect run through the Atlantic 10 regular season.

The sophomore forward is expected to bring the same dynamism on the hardwood to the NBA as one of the top selections of the 2020 draft.

Toppin is among a handful of college underclassmen projected to land in the top 10. Georgia Bulldogs freshman Anthony Edwards is leading that charge, with some experts putting him first in mock drafts.

USC Trojans forward Onyeka Okongwu and Auburn Tigers guard Isaac Okoro could also be part of the top choices from the college ranks.

But there could be gaps when the collegiate stars are taken because there is also a high influx of quality international players and a few Americans who opted to play overseas and are considered lottery picks.

Latest NBA Draft Predictions

Obi Toppin, F, Dayton

Toppin was one of the most consistent players in Division I during the 2019-20 campaign.

He averaged 20 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game for a Dayton side that was a fixture in the Top 10 of the AP poll.

The All-American selection helped Dayton finish off a perfect record in conference play by putting together four 20-point performances in his final five appearances.

Toppin also displayed some versatility in his range, as he was a 63.3 percent shooter from the field and went 39 percent from three-point range.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has the 22-year-old landing at No. 4 overall in his latest projection, while The Athletic's Sam Vecenie has the forward going fifth.

Toppin's athleticism around the rim is the quality that brought him the most attention, but he improved his shooting and distribution throughout the season.

His 6'9" size will be intriguing to teams at the top of the lottery because he is capable of spreading out defenders.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons could all be in the market for Toppin. Atlanta might be the best fit of the three because he would be a frontcourt complement to Trae Young alongside John Collins and Clint Capela.

The Wolves and Pistons already have big men in place with Karl-Anthony Towns and Christian Wood, respectively, while the Cleveland Cavaliers could be hesitant to take a forward with Andre Drummond on the roster.

The Golden State Warriors would be an intriguing option for Toppin, but they may end up too high in the draft order to consider the Dayton star.

Steve Kerr's team holds the worst NBA record, with the Cavaliers and Hawks four games ahead and the Wolves and Pistons 4.5 games above it.

If Edwards, LaMelo Ball and Deni Avdija go off the board first, Toppin could be in contention for the No. 4 or No. 5 pick, as long as the move fits.

Prediction: No. 5 overall pick.

Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

Edwards did not have as dominant of a season as Toppin, but he is generating more draft buzz because of his skill set.

Both Wasserman and Vecenie have the freshman shooting guard being taken with the No. 1 overall pick.

However, that status could change when NBA personnel break down more tape since there is not a clear-cut top prospect like Zion Williamson was a year ago.

Even if the college basketball season went on as scheduled, Edwards would have missed the NCAA tournament due to Georgia's porous record.

Despite the 18-year-old averaging 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, Georgia struggled to maintain an above .500 record for most of SEC play.

Edwards did not leave a good final impression on the collegiate level, after shooting 2-for-13 and totaled six points in a SEC tournament first-round win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

He did have some standout performances, though, including two 30-point outings in conference action and a 37-point output at the Maui Invitational versus the Michigan State Spartans.

The combination of upside, shooting ability and athleticism could persuade the lottery winner to choose Edwards over Ball, Avdija or Memphis Tigers center James Wiseman.

He could be a good fit in the Warriors system, and if he lands there, he would not have the pressure of being the primary scorer in his rookie season.

Even if another squad lands the top pick, it could be drawn to Edwards because of the talent he has displayed, and the ability to progress in the right system.

If he is chosen that high, he would be the third player from Georgia to land in the top 10 and the highest overall pick from the program. Dominique Wilkins currently holds that honor as the No. 3 pick in 1982.

Prediction: No. 1 overall pick.

