NCAA Tournament's Best Elite Eight Games in the Last 10 Years

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It's fitting that the best games of the men's NCAA tournament often come during the Elite Eight.

The sad thing is—aside from the Christian Laettner shot we see a thousand times every March—those are the games we tend to forget about shortly after the fact.

The unforgettable, bracket-busting upsets happen in the first two rounds, and we generally remember even the not-that-entertaining Final Four and national championship games because there's so much fanfare surrounding them. But the Elite Eight gets sort of the middle child treatment, even when it's awesome.

But on what was supposed to be the first day of the 2020 Elite Eight, we've got nothing but time to reminisce about some of those recent gems.

As a testament to my opening assertion about the Elite Eight having the best games, in my first pass of research through the 40 Elite Eight games from the past decade, I put a "definitely include" next to 17 games and a "probably include" by six others. And, I mean, No. 11 seed VCU beating No. 1 seed Kansas in 2011 wasn't even one of those 23 games, so the bar is quite high.

After begrudgingly eliminating three of the "probably" candidates, the remaining 20 were ranked based on a combination of competitiveness throughout, closing drama, memorable moments and unexpectedness.

On that last factor, it's no surprise that No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Kansas in 2012 or No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Duke in 2018 was a great game. But Notre Dame almost upsetting 37-0 Kentucky or No. 10 seed Syracuse actually upsetting No. 1 seed Virginia were unexpected and received a little extra consideration because of it.