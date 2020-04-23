Kenneth Murray Drafted by Los Angeles: Chargers' Depth Chart After Round 1

Kenneth Murray is officially the newest member of the Los Angeles Chargers after the Bolts traded up to take the New England Patriots' pick at No. 23 overall, and the linebacker will surely have plenty of supporters by the time he gets to town.

With L.A. looking to mount a return to the playoffs, expect the Oklahoma product to get on the field quickly once the 2020 NFL season kicks off.

Depth Chart

LDE: Joey Bosa, Isaac Rochell

DT: Linval Joseph, P.J. Johnson

DT: Justin Jones, Jerry Tillery

RDE: Melvin Ingram, Uchenna Nwosu

OLB: Nick Vigil, Malik Jefferson

MLB: Kenneth Murray, Denzel Perryman, Kyzir White

OLB: Uchenna Nwosu, Emeke Egbule

CB: Casey Hayward, Desmond King

CB: Chris Harris Jr., Brandon Facyson

FS: Derwin James, Roderic Teamer Jr.

SS: Rayshawn Jenkins, Desmond King

    

Murray left school a year early after recording 102 total tackles, four pass deflections and four sacks as a junior with the Sooners.

Playing in the offense-happy Big 12 should have the 21-year-old well-prepared for life in the NFL. The 6'2", 241-pound native of Missouri City, Texas, has exemplary speed and posted a 4.52 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. 

NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein compared Murray to Kwon Alexander, which should have plenty of Charger fans excited for his future: 

"Murray's game is predicated on speed with an ability to fly around from sideline to sideline rolling up tackles. While his twitchy burst allows him to make more plays than the average linebacker, he will overflow to ball-carriers at times. Recognition of play development and ability to take on blocks are both underdeveloped currently, but a move to weak-side linebacker would put him in position to minimize those concerns and maximize his playmaking talent. Murray has hit-or-miss qualities and is more splashy than consistent, but he's immensely talented with the ability to imprint on games on all three downs."

Expect to see Murray grab a large portion of snaps early on as he transitions to life in the pros. 

