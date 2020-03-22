Bruins' Zdeno Chara Thanks Tom Brady After QB Leaves Patriots for Buccaneers

Scott Eisen/Getty Images

With the departure of Tom Brady to Tampa Bay, Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara has suddenly become one of—if not the only—longstanding sports icon in the city.

Sure, Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker have become the faces of the Celtics, but neither has the history in Boston that Chara does. Now Brady joins the likes of Mookie Betts, David Ortiz and Rob Gronkowski as central sports figures to leave Massachusetts, and it's got Chara nostalgic for the former Pats quarterback.

In an Instagram post on Sunday evening, Chara was finally able to articulate a farewell message to the New England legend.

"It's with sadness and joy I find myself reflecting on the news of my friend and sports legend Tom Brady moving on from the Patriots," Chara wrote. "For New England and its fan base, Tom's departure is a major loss to the role he plays in leading the incredible Patriots. His 20 years have brought us all some of the most memorable moments in sports history. His departure leaves us with mixed feelings. We feel a loss but we also hope that he continues to have an outstanding career.

"Thank you Tom for the best 20 years of New England sports memories. Your leadership, athletic achievements and your contributions to Boston will forever be remembered by many generations. I wish you all the best. We will be watching and cheering you on!"

The Bruins captain has been in Boston since signing there in 2006, and between him and Brady, helped deliver the city countless iconic moments—to say nothing of an unparalleled run of success. As Brady moves on, it's clear his relationship with his fellow star athletes in Bean Town will remain.

With the Bruins moving into first place in the league before the NHL went on hiatus, there's a chance Brady could be back supporting Chara and his teammates again should they make another Stanley Cup run.