U.S. Olympic Committee Responds to IOC's April Deadline: 'Every Day Counts'

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMarch 22, 2020

A man wearing a mask passes the logo of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games displayed on the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building on March 19, 2020. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)
KAZUHIRO NOGI/Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) gave itself four weeks to decide whether to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics amid the coronavirus pandemic, the CBC relayed earlier Sunday:

The U.S. Olympic Committee responded to the news Sunday evening. "Every day counts," the statement reads, in part. "We remain steadfast in our recommendation that Team USA athletes continue to heed the advice of public health officials and prioritize their health and wellness over all else."

The 2020 Summer Games are scheduled to begin on July 24 and run through Aug. 9 in Tokyo.

Japanese Olympic Committee member Kaori Yamaguchi spoke out Thursday against the event going on as scheduled.

"As far as I can tell from news reports coming out of the U.S. and Europe, I don't think the situation allows for athletes to continue training as usual," Yamaguchi, a retired judo athlete, told Nikkei Asian Review. "We should not hold [the Olympics] if people across the world can't enjoy themselves."

Yamaguchi pushed for the IOC to implement a self-imposed deadline to make a final decision.

Sports worldwide have been halted as the coronavirus continues to spread globally. The Olympics were directly affected when the traditional flame-lighting ceremony was closed to the public in Olympia, Greece:

Video Play Button

However, according to CNA, more than 50,000 people gathered to watch the Olympic flame in Japan on Saturday.

The World Health Organization's latest numbers show 294,110 confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide with 1,046 in Japan. There have been 12,944 coronavirus-related deaths.

Related

    What Will the New NBA Look Like?

    The only sure thing is that the league will be altered when play resumes ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    What Will the New NBA Look Like?

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Finding Homes for the Best FAs Still Available 🏠

    Names like Tom Brady and Amari Cooper are off the market. But that doesn't mean talent-needy teams don't still have options...

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Finding Homes for the Best FAs Still Available 🏠

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Who's on Notice After Early Signings? 😰

    It's been a week of big paydays for some and a wake-up call for others

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Who's on Notice After Early Signings? 😰

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Divisions After Free Agency Week 1 🔢

    With free agency and offseason player movement in full swing, NFL divisions already look different than they did in 2019

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ranking the Divisions After Free Agency Week 1 🔢

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report