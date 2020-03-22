Jalen Brunson Trolls Justin Jackson During UNC-Villanova NCAA Title Game Replay

March 22, 2020

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 08: Jalen Brunson #13 of the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on February 08, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The men's Division I NCAA tournament was canceled earlier this month in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn't stopped social media conversation about previous tournaments. 

CBS replayed the North Carolina Tar Heels-Villanova Wildcats 2016 title game on Sunday, which Villanova won 77-74 on a last-second three-pointer by Kris Jenkins. Nova alum Jalen Brunson tried calling former Tar Heel Justin Jackson to let him know their matchup was on:

Brunson and Jackson are now teammates for the Dallas Mavericks. The two went back-and-forth on Twitter when CBS announced it would re-air the 2016 championship on Friday:

Other members of that championship-winning Villanova team, such as New Orleans Pelicans forward Josh Hart and Phil Booth, chimed in:

Villanova went on to beat Michigan 79-62 in the 2018 national title game. Brunson was also a part of that squad, winning the Wooden Award before the Mavs drafted him in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft.

